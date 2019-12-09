News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Vargas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Vargas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona Vargas Obituary
A Mass of Christian Burial for Leona Vargas will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at St Mary’s Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville. Family and friends will be received 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Leona was born July 9, 1939 in Painesville, Ohio to Scott and Virginia (Faulk) Thompson. She passed away December 6, 2019 at South Point Hospital in Warrensville Heights. Leona was a fighter, overcoming the death of her son, to beating cancer in the 90’s to this last struggle that finally took her from us. Leona loved her job and her family more. She will be missed but never forgotten. She is survived by her sons, Miguel Vargas and Adrian Vargas, of Painesville; daughters, Tina (John) Winstanley, of Madison and Glenda (Danny) Begay, of Painesville; grandchildren, Deseriee, Danny Boy, Danielle, Dannette, Miguel III, Morgan, Areeian, Andrea and Amber; many great-grandchildren; and her sister, Vivian (Reese) Clark, of Madsion. Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Miguel A. Vargas; son, Bryan Earle; sister, Juanita; brothers, Francis, Joe and Norman; and her parents, Scott and Virginia Thompson. Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to St. Mary’s Church, Painesville.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now