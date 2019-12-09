|
A Mass of Christian Burial for Leona Vargas will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at St Mary’s Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville. Family and friends will be received 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Leona was born July 9, 1939 in Painesville, Ohio to Scott and Virginia (Faulk) Thompson. She passed away December 6, 2019 at South Point Hospital in Warrensville Heights. Leona was a fighter, overcoming the death of her son, to beating cancer in the 90’s to this last struggle that finally took her from us. Leona loved her job and her family more. She will be missed but never forgotten. She is survived by her sons, Miguel Vargas and Adrian Vargas, of Painesville; daughters, Tina (John) Winstanley, of Madison and Glenda (Danny) Begay, of Painesville; grandchildren, Deseriee, Danny Boy, Danielle, Dannette, Miguel III, Morgan, Areeian, Andrea and Amber; many great-grandchildren; and her sister, Vivian (Reese) Clark, of Madsion. Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Miguel A. Vargas; son, Bryan Earle; sister, Juanita; brothers, Francis, Joe and Norman; and her parents, Scott and Virginia Thompson. Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to St. Mary’s Church, Painesville.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 10, 2019