|
|
Leonard A. Geib, age 80, of West Farmington, passed away Feb. 7, 2019 at his home.Born Sept. 5, 1938 in Cleveland to Harry and Pearl Ocean (nee: Blue) Geib, he had been a longtime Madison Village resident prior to moving to West Farmington 14 years ago.Lenny was a longtime police office for Madison Village and delivery supervisor for various area nurseries.He was a member of Lakeshore Lodge F&AM # 307 and American Lodge Post 112 in Madison.He is survived by his son, Leonard “Bubba” (Pamela) of West Farmington; grandchildren, Brittany (Jacob) Carothers of San Diego, Rachel (Michael Quaglia) Geib of West Farmington, and Austin Geib of West Farmington; great-grandchildren, Addyson, Luna, Kaine, and Carter; half-siblings, Scott Englander and Judy Buff.He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Jane (nee: Brugman), who preceded him in death on Feb 25, 2005.The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison, 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison, OH 44057. Private family burial to take place.Obituary, online condolences, and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2019