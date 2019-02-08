Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes
P.O. Box 602
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 682-0907
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes
P.O. Box 602
Chardon, OH 44024
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Geib
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard A. Geib


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leonard A. Geib Obituary
Leonard A. Geib, age 80, of West Farmington, passed away Feb. 7, 2019 at his home.Born Sept. 5, 1938 in Cleveland to Harry and Pearl Ocean (nee: Blue) Geib, he had been a longtime Madison Village resident prior to moving to West Farmington 14 years ago.Lenny was a longtime police office for Madison Village and delivery supervisor for various area nurseries.He was a member of Lakeshore Lodge F&AM # 307 and American Lodge Post 112 in Madison.He is survived by his son, Leonard “Bubba” (Pamela) of West Farmington; grandchildren, Brittany (Jacob) Carothers of San Diego, Rachel (Michael Quaglia) Geib of West Farmington, and Austin Geib of West Farmington; great-grandchildren, Addyson, Luna, Kaine, and Carter; half-siblings, Scott Englander and Judy Buff.He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Jane (nee: Brugman), who preceded him in death on Feb 25, 2005.The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison, 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison, OH 44057. Private family burial to take place.Obituary, online condolences, and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.