Leonard A. Kessler, age 78, of Perry, died Oct. 9, 2019 at Mapleview Country Villa in Chardon. He is the dear father of Brian (Colleen), Laura, Gregory (Peggy); grandfather of Liam, Trevor, Ella, Molly, Logan, Isaac; brother of Judy Jerson (husband Harry, deceased), Joseph Kessler (deceased) (wife Dolores), Sandra Kessler (deceased); uncle of many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Cyprian Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd., Perry. Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Contributions to the Painesville Railroad Museum would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019