Graveside services for Leonard E. “Junior” Mullen, Jr., 74, of Eastlake, will be at 11 AM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Road, Mentor. Please meet at Section 34.The family will receive friends from 2-6 PM on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required when visiting the funeral home.Mr. Mullen passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.Born June 18, 1946 in Huntington, WV, he has lived in Eastlake for more than 50 years.He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed golfing, bowling, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with his family.Mr. Mullen was employed at the former Bailey Controls Corporation in Wickliffe, and later by Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company, now FirstEnergy, at both the Eastlake Plant and the Perry Nuclear Power Plant.Survivors are his wife of 51 years, Tannya (Yoho) Mullen; children, Rebecca (Joseph) D’Arcangelo, Leonard (Marilee) Mullen, III and Jillian Mullen; grandchildren, Valerie D’Arcangelo, Jason D’Arcangelo, Gracie Mullen, Claire Mullen and Samuel Mullen; sisters, Frances (Ray) Hughes, Barbara (Dennis) McKenzie, Tina Mullen and Marcia Mullen. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Veronica D’Arcangelo; his parents, Leonard, Sr. and Flossie (Tomlin) Mullen; his brother, William “Poncho” Mullen and sisters, Sue Dutton and P.K. Bocook and his in-laws, Hazen and Grace Yoho.In lieu of flowers, please spend quality time with your family.