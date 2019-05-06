|
Services for Leonard E. Piascik, 83, of Willoughby, will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Michael J. Currier of The Body of Christ Community will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Graveside services and interment will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Willoughby Memorial Gardens, on Lakeshore Boulevard, just east of Lost Nation Road, in Willoughby. Mr. Piascik passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his daughter's home in Painesville Township. Born December 4, 1935, in Cleveland, he had lived in Willoughby for more than 59 years. He was a founding member of the East Ohio Bass Club and avid bass fisherman. Leonard is now with that big bass in the sky! Mr. Piascik was a tool designer for the former TRW Corporation Valve Division, retiring in 1992 after 35 years of service. Survivors are his children, Arlene Friedel, Donna Steel, and John (Patricia) Piascik; grandchildren, Lindsay (Mike Bowman) Friedel, Adam (Megan) Friedel, Megan (Frank) McNamara, John Piascik, Jr., Bridget Piascik, Alexandria Piascik, and Charles Piascik; and great-grandchildren, Izabelle and Alex Bowman, Emilia McNamara, and baby boy Friedel, due in July. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, on September 17, 2016. His parents, William and Dorothy Piascik; sister, Elsie Rebol; brother, Raymond Piascik; and sons-in-law, Fred Steel and Mike Friedel, are also deceased. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002 or the , PO Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194-4924.
Published in News-Herald on May 7, 2019