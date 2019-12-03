|
|
Leonard J. “Lenny” Jagoda, age 98, of Perry Twp., passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky. He was born July 2, 1921, in Cleveland, OH. Mr. Jagoda had been a member of St. Cyprian Catholic Church in Perry Twp. He was an avid fisherman and belonged to the North Coast Fly Fishers and the Ohio Central Basin Steelheaders. He was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran and was a member of the Fairport Harbor Post. He is survived by his daughter, Jacki (Tom) Locke; son, Len (Delores) Jagoda; grandchildren, William (Danielle) Locke, Robert (Anastasia) Locke and Tom (Amy) Locke; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Milena; and other loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Augustine) Jagoda; son, Gary Jagoda; sister, Henrietta Hasson; and his dogs, Duke, Coco, and Brutus. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd., Perry Twp., OH 44081. Please meet atthe church. Interment will be in Perry Twp. Cemetery. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019