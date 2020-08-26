Leonard “Lenny” L. Bentkowski, 73, of Willoughby, OH, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born September 29, 1946, in South Fork, PA. A veteran of the U.S. Navy – Construction Battalion – also known as “SeaBees,” he had two tours of duty during the Vietnam War. Lenny enjoyed dancing with Aggie, golfing, fishing, hunting and he was on the local Dart team. Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly (A.J.) Williams; stepchildren, Victoria (John) Koval and Christopher (Jan) Spaid; grandchildren, Marissa Gallo, Dillon and Dalton Williams, Gina Dahlhofer, Jamie Spaid and Scott Spaid; great-grandchildren, John III, Jason, Jerry and Jodi Spaid; great-grandchildren, Jared and Zachary Newsome, Madelyn Dahlhofer and Cameron Marinelli; aunt, Loretta Smith; and many other loving family members. Preceding Leonard in death are his mother, Lotti Bentkowski; wife, Agnes “Aggie” Bentkowski; son, Scott Bentkowski; and stepson, John Spaid Jr. A memorial service will be held 12:00 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Kirtland Christian Fellowship, 10001 Chillicothe Rd., Kirtland, Ohio 44094. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lenny to Our Lady of Lourdes National Shrine, 21281 Chardon Rd., Euclid, OH 44117, or to the Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, PA 15940-0057 (make checks payable to Discalced Carmelite Nuns). Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
