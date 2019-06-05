|
|
Leonard Michael Cartor, age 68, died April 11, 2019 in his Pembroke Pines Home in Florida.
He was a Lieutenant with the Dade County Sheriff Department in Miami, Florida for over 30 years (some of those years as an undercover officer). While in the Police Department he received many awards and accolades for above and beyond usual requirements and duty. He was retired for over 15 years. He started his own photography business and worked in Real Estate. He attended St. Joseph High School, Lakeland Community College and Kent State University, where he received his Criminal Justice Degree. He continued this interest in Criminal Justice with further studies at Miami Dade Community College.
Len was formerly from Wickliffe. He was the son of Leonard N. Cartor (deceased) and Joanne Cartor (nee Toczek); brother of Marie Cartor (William Dolan), Thomas F. Cartor (Dr. Margaret Cartor), Dr. Richard Cartor (Dr. Pamela Cartor); uncle and great uncle of many.
There will be a Memorial Mass on Saturday June 8 at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby.
Contributions to Poor Clare Monastery, 3501 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland, Ohio 44111 would be appreciated.
Published in The News-Herald on June 6, 2019