Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
37932 Euclid Ave.
Willoughby, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Cartor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Michael Cartor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard Michael Cartor Obituary
Leonard Michael Cartor, age 68, died April 11, 2019 in his Pembroke Pines Home in Florida.
He was a Lieutenant with the Dade County Sheriff Department in Miami, Florida for over 30 years (some of those years as an undercover officer). While in the Police Department he received many awards and accolades for above and beyond usual requirements and duty. He was retired for over 15 years. He started his own photography business and worked in Real Estate. He attended St. Joseph High School, Lakeland Community College and Kent State University, where he received his Criminal Justice Degree. He continued this interest in Criminal Justice with further studies at Miami Dade Community College.
Len was formerly from Wickliffe. He was the son of Leonard N. Cartor (deceased) and Joanne Cartor (nee Toczek); brother of Marie Cartor (William Dolan), Thomas F. Cartor (Dr. Margaret Cartor), Dr. Richard Cartor (Dr. Pamela Cartor); uncle and great uncle of many.
There will be a Memorial Mass on Saturday June 8 at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby.
Contributions to Poor Clare Monastery, 3501 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland, Ohio 44111 would be appreciated.
Published in The News-Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now