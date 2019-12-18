Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Leonard R. Fracci


1921 - 2019
Leonard R. Fracci Obituary
Leonard R. Fracci, age 98, a lifelong Mentor resident, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Danbury Senior Living, Mentor, OH. He was born October 9, 1921 in Mentor, OH. Mr. Fracci was devoted to his family and friends. A tireless worker, he always had a smile and a kind word. Leonard was involved with his brother in several local businesses (Fracci Florist, Gatsby’s and many others). At home, he loved working in his garden. He served in the U.S. Army’s 6th Air Corp in WWII as a gunner and radio operator in the B-17 Fly Fortress. As a Tech Sargent he flew missions hunting submarines helping to protect the Panama Canal. Survivors include his granddaughters, Staci (Todd) Music and Jodi (Daryl) Martin; great-grandchildren, Sarah, Kelsey and Tyler Music; brothers, Tom (Darlene) Fracci and Bob (Janis Pinzone) Fracci; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Leonard in death are his wife of 63 years, Jeanne E. Fracci; daughter, Leni “Corky” Kern; parents, Joseph and Fannie Fracci; sisters, Helen Sopko and Dorothy Volpone. A celebration of Leonard’s life will be 12 to 2 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 in the Reception Center on the Brunner Campus, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Private family inurnment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH. The family requests contributions may be made in Leonard’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org or Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter, 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, Ohio 44122. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
