LeRoy G. "Bub" Wright, aged 71, was healed in Christ after a long illness and joined his Heavenly family on Monday, March 23rd, 2020. He passed away peacefully in Florida, surrounded by his girls, his devoted wife of 52 years and his three loving daughters. Born in East Cleveland, Ohio to parents, LeRoy and Dorothy (nee Cerny) Wright, he lived in Cleveland Heights until the family moved to Chardon, Ohio when he was eight years old. He graduated from Cathedral Latin High School in 1966 and attended John Carroll University. His passion for working with his hands led him to complete a four-year apprenticeship and become a Journeyman Electrician. LeRoy was employed by Fowler Electric in Cleveland, Ohio and was a member of IBEW Local 38. LeRoy and Cindy met on the dance floor when they were teenagers. In 1966 he played lead guitar for a popular local band "Lenny and the Tormenters" (he was a Tormenter!). The night he first saw Cindy in the crowd, he "accidentally" wrapped her up in his guitar cord; from that night forward, he never let her go. LeRoy enjoyed camping with his family, crabbing (sometimes for actual crabs!), woodworking, and spending time with friends and family. In later years, he spent many hours building jigsaw puzzles, many of which hang proudly throughout his family’s homes. Snowbirds for several years, he and Cindy moved full time to The Villages in Florida in 2019. LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; younger sister, Alice Strong; and nephew, John Waitinas. He was an adoring husband, loving father, and beloved Papa to eight grandchildren. He was also a loving brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (nee Hott); his daughters, Maria (Brian) Douglas, Michelle (Eric) Platz, and Christiana (Chris) Albert. He also leaves behind his sisters, Pamela (William, deceased) Waitinas, Janice Mezera, and Audrey (Charles) Veverka; as well as his BFF, Rick Troendle; and his ever-loyal service dog, Blu. The family wishes to thank the amazing ICU staff at UF Leesburg Medical Center and UF The Villages Hospital for their incredible, compassion, and support. They also wish to thank his friend and loyal caregiver, Jamie Hargreaves. We also wish to thank the VNA of Florida and especially his Home Care Nurse, Paige. Cremation will be handled by Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in Florida. Interment will take place on a later date at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio. A celebration of LeRoy’s life will also be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 1, 2020