Born in 1931, Lee grew up in Fairport and then Painesville, Ohio, graduating from Harvey High School. He attended Muhlenberg College and then transferred and graduated from The Ohio State University with a BS degree in chemistry, followed by earning his MS degree at the University of Kentucky. After Kentucky graduation, he worked as research chemist at Shell Oil Co., Apex Electric, White Sewing Machine Co., and Lubrizol Corp.; and then taught at Cleveland State University while working to complete his PhD degree in physical chemistry at Case Western Reserve University.He married Mary Ann Doerner in 1969; they spent their first year of married life in England where Lee worked at Southampton University on a post-doctorate assignment. Returning to the USA in 1970, Lee worked with Prof. Ernest Yaeger at Case Western Reserve until accepting a research position in Ann Arbor, Michigan with Kelsey-Hayes Co. In 1973, they moved back to Ohio, settling in Wickliffe and Lee began research work with Tremco Co. His research career later took him to work for local Lake County companies until his retirement in 1998.An active sports player and fan, Lee played football at Harvey and Muhlenberg and was a life-long fan of Ohio State and Cleveland sports teams. He was a regular bowling league member for years; and both Lee and Mary Ann were regular golfers throughout most of their married lives, each achieving one hole-in-one.A confirmed lover of research, Lee spent hours searching for information on many subjects, especially those related to health and wellness.Lee was a member of the Wickliffe Knights of Columbus and a member of the American Chemical Society. Dedicated to his Slovenian heritage, Lee was active in all things related to his ancestry. He was a member and served on the Board of Trustees at Fairport American Slovenian Club, and was voted their representative Man of the Year in 2015. He was Secretary-Treasurer of Lodge 355 SNPJ for which he also represented them on the Cleveland Federation of SNPJ Lodges, the Farm Board, and Cleveland Athletic League. Lee was also a member of Reher Hall in Euclid and other Cleveland area Slovenian homes as well as AMLA Lodge 30. He worked diligently over many years arranging lodge meetings, special events, and his lodge’s Sunday summer picnics at the SNPJ Farm.A loyal and faithful husband, Lee was also the ultimate big brother to his sisters and their families.Cherishing his memory, Lee is survived by wife Mary Ann; sisters Jane (David) Sanderson, Eagan, MN; Joan (Lee) Whitaker, Worthington, OH; Marion (Jim Nieds) Steffy of Chicago, IL; as well as many loving nieces and nephews from both his and Mary Ann’s families; cousins who shared many wonderful Jakopin Family Reunions; and long-time friends with whom he kept in touch over the years.Lee was preceded in death by parents Felix and Anna (Kosaber) Jackopin, plus numerous beloved cousins and friends.Those wishing to honor his life and memory could donate to the church, school, or any special charity of their choice
.Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday November 18, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church 242 North State St. Painesville. View the live steamed Mass at stmarypvl.org
and follow the link for You Tube .There will be no calling hours observed. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery Painesville.With respect to those around us, social distancing and the wearing of masks is required.