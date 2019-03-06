|
Leslie Ann Hurtack, age 68, passed away February 25, 2019. She was born July 2, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio to Harold and Elsie Hirth.Leslie was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. Leslie was thoughtful, generous, and gave the best advice. She was an amazing cook and baker and enjoyed crafting and sewing. Friends and family looked forward to her annual Christmas ornaments and bread. She loved playing games and doing logic puzzles. Leslie was a member of sewing group Sew Chatty and the Ladies of the Old Friends And Retired Teachers Society.Preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Stephen; childhood friend and sister-in-law, Beverly Hurtack; and niece, Tonya Schohl. Leslie is survived by son, Daniel (Dana) Hurtack; daughter, Sarah (Tim) McNulty; grandsons, Hayden and Evan Hurtack; brother, Russell (Margo) Hirth; sisters-in-law, Georgiann (Ronald) Lauer and Claire Hurtack; brothers-in-law, Michael Hurtack and Christian Hurtack (Shelly); nieces, nephew, and extended family and friends.Funeral service will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077. Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place later at Concord Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Leslie's name to Zion Church Food Pantry.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019