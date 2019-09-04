|
Leslie Kelly, age 83, of North Ridgeville, passed away September 3, 2019.
Born January 6, 1936, in Glasgow, Scotland, he had been a resident of Wickliffe before residing in North Ridgeville.
Leslie was a U.S. Army veteran, Freemason and member of the East Gate Masonic Lodge #796 and the UAW Local 122. He loved to play golf and was a huge Cleveland Browns and Indians fan.
Leslie was the beloved husband of Ruth (nee Derreberry); dearest father of James (Lori), Scott (Michelle) and Lesley.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Ann; and his grandson, Michael.
The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Leslie’s memory to Autism Speaks, 4700 Rockside Rd. Suite 420, Independence, OH 44131.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 5, 2019