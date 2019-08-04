|
Our beloved Leslie Lynn passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019.Leslie enjoyed her lush yard filled with plants and flowers, her pets, wildlife, and spending time with her family, especially her eight grandchildren and great granddaughter. To all who knew her she was full of life, and had a smile and kindness exceeding most. She was always quick to help whenever anyone needed a helping hand or listening ear. Her greatest joys were her husband, her grandchildren, her family, and her beloved Cleveland Indians.Leslie was born in Lorain, Ohio on November 5, 1946; a graduate of Mentor High School (1966), and Hiram College (1992). She proudly worked for CWRU for over 26 years. Leslie is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Phillip Gartner; daughter, Amy Winslow and grandchildren: Marc (Amanda), Lauren (Kevin) great granddaughter Cora, Marilyn, Ian, Noah and Rylee; her son, Roger Winslow (Theresa) and granddaughter Rachel; brother, Clark Miller (Patricia) and nieces, Joyce (Adam); great nephew Nathan; Beth (Ben) and great nephews Jace and Graham.Proceeded in death by her parents, Raymond (Jack) and Marilyn Miller and grandson, Tyler Lewis Winslow.Family will receive friends on Tuesday August 6 from 5-8pm at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville, 1009 Mentor Ave, Painesville.In lieu of flowers donations to the CERN Foundation in the name of Tyler Lewis Winslow at www.cern-foundation.org.Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 5, 2019