Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
3003 Narrows Rd
Perry, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
3003 Narrows Rd.
Perry, OH
Lester A. Tinner


1939 - 2020
Lester A. Tinner Obituary
Les Tinner passed away, Friday, February 14, 2020. Born May 20, 1939, in Philadelphia, PA, he graduated from Shelton College. After marrying his college sweetheart, they relocated to her hometown in Mentor, Ohio, where he began his career with the U.S. Postal Service. He served as Postmaster in Madison and Painesville.Les loved sports. He played, then coached, and watched his children and grandchildren play various sports throughout the years. He was active in his community, serving as Harpersfield Township Trustee for 2 terms.Les passed on his faith in God to his family, and served as a deacon, music director, youth group sponsor, and Sunday School teacher at Faith Baptist, South Madison Bible Baptist Church, and most recently, at Grace Baptist Church.Les is survived by his brother, Art(Ginny) and sister, Martha Ann. He was loved, and will be sorely missed by his wife of 58 years, Vivien Crookshanks Tinner; children, Debbie(Tony) Cardaman; Mark(Sharon) Tinner; Ken (Stephanie) Tinner; and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Reichel Tinner. He also leaves behind six grandchildren: Buddy & Aidan Cardaman; Alissa (Trent) Langer; and Kaleb, Kaden, & Seth Tinner, as well as many nieces and nephews.Les was preceded in death by his father, Lester; mother, Martha; stepmother, Anna; and son, Steven A. Tinner.Family will receive callers, Wednesday, February 19 from 10am-12pm, at Faith Baptist Church, Perry, Ohio, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Stoney Drain. Luncheon, for all who wish to stay, will take place following the service in the fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Grace Baptist Church, 5441 Cork-Cold Springs Road, POB 733, Geneva, Ohio, 44041.Online obituary available at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
