Fioritto Funeral Service
5236 Mayfield Rd
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 442-5900
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Church of the Redeemer
2420 S Taylor Rd
Cleveland Hts, OH
Memorial Services for Lewis H. Bronson, III, of Mayfield Heights will be held 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 30 at Church of the Redeemer, 2420 S. Taylor Rd., Cleveland Heights 44118.
Beloved husband of Mary (nee Fricke). Loving father of Lewis H. Bronson, IV. Brother of Susan Ostrunic (Robert, dec.) and Ellen Eisenfeld (Peppi). Uncle of four nephews.
Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, 44110 or the church.
Arrangements by Fioritto Funeral Service.www.FiorittoFamily.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
