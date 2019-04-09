|
|
Memorial Services for Lewis H. Bronson, III, of Mayfield Heights will be held 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 30 at Church of the Redeemer, 2420 S. Taylor Rd., Cleveland Heights 44118.Beloved husband of Mary (nee Fricke). Loving father of Lewis H. Bronson, IV. Brother of Susan Ostrunic (Robert, dec.) and Ellen Eisenfeld (Peppi). Uncle of four nephews.Interment Private.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, 44110 or the church.Arrangements by Fioritto Funeral Service.www.FiorittoFamily.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019