A celebration of the life of Lewis John Schupp, 96, of Kirtland, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Old South Church, 9802 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland. The Rev. Ian R. Lynch will officiate at the service. Mr. Schupp passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at The Residence of Chardon, 501 Chardon-Windsor Road, Chardon, OH 44024. Born June 14, 1923 in Sioux City, Iowa, he was a lifelong Kirtland resident before moving with his wife to Chardon four years ago. He graduated from Kirtland High School in 1941 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served from 1941 to 1945. He was stationed on New Caledonia, New Hebrides and Guadalcanal Islands in the South Pacific during the war. In 1955, he earned his Ph.D. in Chemistry from what was then known as Western Reserve University and was employed for 30 years as a research chemist for The General Electric Corporation, Nela Park Division. He was also a member of the Kirtland School Board for 31 years, serving as President of the Board for 27 years, and was a founder of the Kirtland Education Foundation; a co-founder of the Auburn Career Center and a longtime member of the Kirtland Kiwanis Club. He and his wife, Lorraine, were instrumental in transforming the former Gildersleeve Elementary School in Kirtland into the present-day Senior Community Center. Survivors are his wife of 69 years, Lorraine L. (Taitt); children, Patricia (Larry) Greene, of Painesville, Kathleen (Daniel) Kanuk, of Chardon, Carole (Mike) Scotese, of Wisconsin, John Schupp, of Tiffin and Amy Hoffman, of Eastlake; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis B. and Harmony (Lewis) Schupp; brother, Russell Schupp; and sisters, Clara Mae Olson and Helen Wright. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Kirtland Education Foundation (http://www.kirtlandschools.org/KEF.aspx). Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019