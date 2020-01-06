Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis DiJulius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis R. DiJulius

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis R. DiJulius Obituary
Lewis R. DiJulius, 88, of Willowick, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township. Born Sept. 10, 1931, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for more than 50 years. Lewis was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Church, a flea market enthusiast, enjoyed flying RC model planes, and loved swimming. Lewis was the beloved husband of 70 years to Rita M. (nee Mingione); loving father of Donna (Thomas) Schaff, Robert (Donna), Lana Weiss and Renee (Lou) Stuart; cherished grandfather of Tommy, Tony, Haley and Hannah; brother of Phyllis (Joseph) Gideon and Annamarie Lombardo; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Cecelia (nee Vacca); and siblings, John (Kay, dec.), James Constantine and Bernard. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life at 7:30 p.m. Graveside burial with honors will take place 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -