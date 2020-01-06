|
Lewis R. DiJulius, 88, of Willowick, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township. Born Sept. 10, 1931, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for more than 50 years. Lewis was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Church, a flea market enthusiast, enjoyed flying RC model planes, and loved swimming. Lewis was the beloved husband of 70 years to Rita M. (nee Mingione); loving father of Donna (Thomas) Schaff, Robert (Donna), Lana Weiss and Renee (Lou) Stuart; cherished grandfather of Tommy, Tony, Haley and Hannah; brother of Phyllis (Joseph) Gideon and Annamarie Lombardo; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Cecelia (nee Vacca); and siblings, John (Kay, dec.), James Constantine and Bernard. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life at 7:30 p.m. Graveside burial with honors will take place 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020