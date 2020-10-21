Lewis R. Harper, 80, a longtime Mentor resident, died October 19, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma and Mesothelioma. He was born July 7, 1940 in Whitfield County, Georgia.Mr. Harper worked for Turner Construction Company spanning 44 years, starting as a carpenter and retiring in construction management. He worked on numerous building projects in the Great Lakes Region. He was an avid guitar player and a country music enthusiast. He loved travel and adventure, exploring 49 states and rafting the Colorado River twice. His greatest loves were his wife, Janet, of 61 years and his extensive family. Survivors are his wife, Janet Harper; children, Lisa (Jim) Gordon, Kim (Rick) Raymond, Jason (Suzhanna) Harper, and Traci (Gary) Krejci; grandchildren, Jessica (TJ) Chongris, Jackie Raymond, Mitchell (Winnie) Gordon, Emily Raymond, Jacob Harper, Carolyn Harper, Vincent Harper, Sam, Shane and Logan Krejci; 5 loving great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Woody, Faye Ramsey, and Glynnell (Jim) Hurd; and his brother, James Harper.He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Eula Harper; his sister, Jewell Harper; and his brothers, Max, and Terry Harper. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service to conclude the gathering will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will be held at Mentor Cemetery at a later date. Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com
.