Lillian A. (Tanko) Delsanter, age 91 of Mentor, died Thursday February 28, 2019. She was born July 4, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio.Lillian was an excellent homemaker and seamstress who also enjoyed playing Bingo.She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.Survivors include her daughters: Mary Ann Intihar, Debra (Edward) Matko and Charlene (James) Harsch; grandchildren: Brian Intihar, Lindsay (Andrew) Steinel, Michael (Stephanie) Harsch and Pamela (Jeff) Moses; great-grandchildren: Jennifer Moses, Madelyn Steinel and Nolan Harsch; sisters in law: Dolores Tanko, Marie Ward and Carmeleen Delsanter.Preceding Lillian in death are her husband, Charles V. Delsanter; infant son, Charles Delsanter; parents, John and Antonia Tanko; brothers, John and Frank Tanko; brothers in law, Jack Ward and Vincent Delsanter; and son in law, Ronald Intihar.The family will receive friends 4:00 – 7:00 pm Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060.A funeral mass will be 9:30 am Thursday March 7, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, Ohio 44094. Please meet at the church.Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 3, 2019