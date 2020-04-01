|
Lillian A. Vidmar (nee: Strnad), age 92, born December 5, 1927, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Albert J. Vidmar in 1988.She was passionate about her Catholic faith and was very proud of her Slovenian heritage. Precious daughter of Jennie Strekal Strnad and Anton Strnad (both deceased). Cherished mother of Joseph Vidmar (Cynthia), Maureen O’Hearn (Steven), Albert Vidmar (Kathryn), Cheryl Wiemero (John), Mark Vidmar (Deborah), and Annette Vidmar. Beloved grandmother to 12 and great-grandmother to 17 with six other little ones in Heaven. Lillian was a loving sister to the late Frances Okorn, Joseph Sternad, Matthew Oberstar, Mary Orehovec, Alice Debeljak, Jean Suvak and Norbert Strnad. She was a dear cousin and aunt to so many that loved how she would spontaneously burst into song at family gatherings. Lillian parlayed her singing voice into volunteering at St. Mary’s/Mentor choir. She also volunteered countless hours for Special Olympics to support her special needs daughter, Annette. Lillian was an avid league golfer and bowler. Working as an operator at the former Ohio Bell gave her great patience and compassion to listen intently to others. Perhaps Lillian’s most precious trait was her welcoming attitude that allowed her to host countless family events at her home. Given the current pandemic, there will be a private Catholic burial at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, OH. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life gathering will be arranged for later this year. In lieu of flowers, Lillian would have preferred contributions to the Salesian Missions New Rochelle, NY; EWTN Irondale, AL; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memphis, TN or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020