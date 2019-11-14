|
|
Lillian D. Fedele (nee Cendrowski), age 95, beloved wife of 62 years to the late Harry Fedele, loving mother of Laura Plona, Chris Fedele (Lois) and Hollis Urvan (John); cherished grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 13 and great-great-grandmother of two. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie (nee Naubacher) Cendrowski; along with her three brothers and four sisters. Lillian was an active Sunday School Teacher, a member of the Altar Guild, and an avid golfer. Funeral service will be 12 Noon, Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. John Nottingham Lutheran Church, 17403 Nottingham Road, Cleveland where friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Jakubs & Son Funeral Home, 936 E. 185th Street, Cleveland. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Health/UH Sideman Cancer Center, 9485 Mentor Avenue, Suite 3, Mentor, Ohio 44060 or to St. John Nottingham Lutheran Church, or to Peace Lutheran Church.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 16, 2019