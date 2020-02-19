|
Lillian H. Ely-Marker, 87, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, died February 16, 2020 at Tripoint Medical Center in Concord Twp. She was born September 24, 1932 in Cleveland. Lillian worked as a secretary at Ohio Rubber for many years until she started her family. After raising her family, she worked at Western Reserve Nursing Home, where she retired from after more than 25 years. Lillian truly enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. Survivors are her daughter, Heather (Peter) Cwalina; grandchildren, Cameron and Jordan Cwalina; sister, Irene (Earl) Lucas; step-son, David (Anita) Marker; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Forest Ely; second husband, Jesse Marker; parents, Ernest and Irene Neuman; and her three sisters, Mae, Bertha, and Claudia. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service to honor Lillian will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Lillian’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans, VA Regional Office, 1240 East 9th St., Room 1017B, Cleveland, OH 44199. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 22, 2020