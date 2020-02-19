Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Ely-Marker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian H. Ely-Marker


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian H. Ely-Marker Obituary
Lillian H. Ely-Marker, 87, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, died February 16, 2020 at Tripoint Medical Center in Concord Twp. She was born September 24, 1932 in Cleveland. Lillian worked as a secretary at Ohio Rubber for many years until she started her family. After raising her family, she worked at Western Reserve Nursing Home, where she retired from after more than 25 years. Lillian truly enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. Survivors are her daughter, Heather (Peter) Cwalina; grandchildren, Cameron and Jordan Cwalina; sister, Irene (Earl) Lucas; step-son, David (Anita) Marker; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Forest Ely; second husband, Jesse Marker; parents, Ernest and Irene Neuman; and her three sisters, Mae, Bertha, and Claudia. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service to honor Lillian will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Lillian’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans, VA Regional Office, 1240 East 9th St., Room 1017B, Cleveland, OH 44199. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -