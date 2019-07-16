Home

Lillian J. Trommetter Pierce


1934 - 2019
Lillian J. Trommetter Pierce (nee Laurence), age 85, of Euclid, passed away July 16, 2019.
She was born in Cleveland, on January 25, 1934, to the late Joseph and Pauline Laurence (nee Mikuletic).
Lillian was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by many. She graduated from Norte Dame HS for Girls. Lillian devoted herself to raising her children and worked part time to make ends meet. She enjoyed going to numerous Slovenian gatherings at SNPJ farm, she truly was a Polka Queen. In her final years, she resided at the Slovene Home for the Aged, where she received exceptional care.
Lillian is survived by her children, John Trommetter, Carol Bova and Carl Trommetter; grandchildren, Samantha (Jamar) Marlin, Carl Tommetter Jr., Sean (Jillian) Bova and Crystal Bova.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anton Pierce Jr.; former husband, Jack Trommetter; siblings, Milton Laurence and Esther Milinovich.
The family will have a private inurnment at a late
r date. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Herald on July 17, 2019
