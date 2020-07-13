1/1
Lillian M. Heser
Funeral Mass for Lillian M. (nee Fox) Heser, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Lillian passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Fairmount Health Care Center in Willoughby. Born Aug. 7, 1924, in Fox Township, Pa., she had lived in Euclid before moving to Lake County 11 years ago. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of V.F.W. Post 1500 in Willoughby. Lillian was known as “Diamond Lil.” She loved playing cards, birdwatching, fishing, artwork, roller skating, ice skating, and bowling. She was a sculptor, painter, seamstress and card maker, and played the mandolin. Lillian was the best mother in the world and loved spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren. Lillian ran a catering company for the V.F.W. in East Cleveland and also worked in retail. Lillian was the loving mother of Edmund A. Heser II, Darlene M. (Dennis) Dryer, John G. (Stephanie) Heser and Michael J. (Kim) Heser; cherished grandmother of Ed III, Heather (Jason), Kristi (Joe), January (Josh), Mary, Jackie, Anna (Patrick), Katherine (Caleb), and Julia; great-grandmother of 11; sister of Mary Johnson; and aunt of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Edmund A. Heser I; parents, Cornelius and Dorothy (nee Miles) Fox; siblings, Virginia, Joanne, Connie and Jack; and daughter-in-law, Lowie Heser. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
