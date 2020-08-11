1/1
Lillian R. Lundblad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian R. Lundblad, 94, of Willoughby Hills, passed away August 9, 2020. Born July 16, 1926, in Cleveland, Lillian was a longtime resident of Lake County. Lillian was a volunteer at Lake West Hospital for over 25 years in the Physical Therapy Department. She enjoyed crosswords and gardening, but her greatest joy was her family. Survivors include her children, Robert Lundblad, Sue Sim, David (Karen) Lundblad, and Lee Ann Lundblad; grandchildren, Christine (Jeremy) Mulligan, Elizabeth Lundblad, Jim Sim, and Robin Sim; and great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert Lundblad; daughters, Roseanne Lundblad and Carolyn Lundblad; and daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Lundblad. Private family services will be held at a later date. Family suggests contributions be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved