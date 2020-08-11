Lillian R. Lundblad, 94, of Willoughby Hills, passed away August 9, 2020. Born July 16, 1926, in Cleveland, Lillian was a longtime resident of Lake County. Lillian was a volunteer at Lake West Hospital for over 25 years in the Physical Therapy Department. She enjoyed crosswords and gardening, but her greatest joy was her family. Survivors include her children, Robert Lundblad, Sue Sim, David (Karen) Lundblad, and Lee Ann Lundblad; grandchildren, Christine (Jeremy) Mulligan, Elizabeth Lundblad, Jim Sim, and Robin Sim; and great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert Lundblad; daughters, Roseanne Lundblad and Carolyn Lundblad; and daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Lundblad. Private family services will be held at a later date. Family suggests contributions be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org
