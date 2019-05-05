Home

Lillian T. (Jesenovec) Bavec

Lillian T. (Jesenovec) Bavec Obituary
Lillian T. Bavec (nee Jesenovec) 98 of Euclid, died May 4, 2019.Beloved wife of the late Joseph; sister of Vera Loew, Marie Mancini and the late Frank Jesenovec, Jean Pitlak, Betty Dolinar, Annie Danunas, Helen Jenskovic, Elenore Jesenovec; aunt of many.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday May 8 at 11 AM at St. John of the Cross Parish, 140 Richmond Rd., Euclid. Interment Calvary Cemetery.Family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 AM.
Published in News-Herald on May 6, 2019
