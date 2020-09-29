Lillian Vovk (nee Poje), 92, of Willoughby, beloved mother, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020. Lillian was born on February 5, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph and Francis (Zagar) Poje. She worked at the General Motors plant in Brookpark for 40 years before retiring in 1993. She is survived by her children, Richard Vovk (Beverly), Julia Klimo (Fred), Timothy Vovk (Paula) and Sharon Day; her grandchildren, Rick (Robin), Brandon (Lori), David, Kevin, Ryan (Melissa), Jonathan (Beth), Amanda Vaidean (Brandon) and Alyssa; her great-grandchildren, Lang, Finn, Lillianne, Hadlee, Kevin, Kyle, Wade, Eve, Nash and Eila. She was an aunt of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herman; and her sister, Julia Poje. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Wright St., Willoughby, OH 44094. Family and friends may gather 30 minutes prior to mass, masks required. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.zakfuneralhome.com
