Funeral Services for Lillie Belle Pearson, 86, of Painesville, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave. Painesville, OH. Calling hours for family and friends will be on Saturday 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (time of service). Mrs. Pearson was born September 23, 1932 in Orrville, Alabama to James Stewart and Ophelia Turner. She passed away August 17, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. Lillie was a homemaker and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Grand River. She is survived by her sons, Willie James (Jackie) Pearson Jr., Gregory Pearson, and Charles "Sugar Bear" (Ariann) Pearson; daughters, JoAnn Green, Pamela "Lil’ Tyke" (George) Wilson, Simone (Curtis) Jackson, Carla (Floyd) McDade, and Juanita Pearson; brother, James Turner; sister, Mary Jones; 20 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, to whom she was known as "Grandma Dynamite." She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie J. Pearson Sr.; brother, Robert Turner; and sister, Lula Todd.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 22, 2019