Lillie Mae Wilson
1949 - 2020
Lillie Mae Wilson age 71, was born January 19, 1949; she went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020. Lillie, dear daughter of Emma Wilson and the late Lincoln Wilson Sr. Loving mother of Cheriese L. Quigley (Colin E.). Sister of Lawrence E. Wilson and Lydell Wilson; Lillie has 3 grandsons who she loved dearly, Colin E. A. Quigley, Colby G. S. Quigley, and Connor B. F. Quigley; Great-grandmother of 6 whom she cherished immensely, Adayliz C. Quigley, Royce L. Quigley, Adylin M. Quigley, Layla C. Quigley, Logan L. Quigley, and Sabella S. Quigley. Preceded in death by 2 siblings, Lincoln Wilson Jr., and Lynn A. Wilson; one grandchild, Chelsea L. Quigley.Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., at The Calhoun Funeral Home, 17010 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44110. Homegoing Service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, Wake: 10:00 a.m. and Service to begin at 11:00 a.m., at First Church of Christ, 422 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
