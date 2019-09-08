|
A celebration of the Life of Lily M. (Drury) Clough, 87, of Kirtland, will be at 6 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the outdoor pavilion at The Church of Jesus Christ - Kirtland Restoration Branch, 9320 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland.Mrs. Clough passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her home in Kirtland, surrounded by her family and Friends.Born May 31, 1932 in Stratford, CT, she was a longtime Kirtland resident.She was a vocational graduate of cosmetology, homemaker, seamstress, member of the Church of Jesus Christ - Kirtland Restoration Branch, where she was very involved in church activities, and also involved in a Christian women's group with her best friend Annette.Survivors are her children, Wanda, Glennda, Dale, Heidi, Betsy and Marion; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and sisters, Helen Ludwig and Beverly Nickerson.She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Elder Allan B. Clough, on March 25, 2019. Her parents, Eugene and Helen (Travis) Drury and brother, Al Drury are also deceased.Private family interment for Elder and Mrs. Clough will be held at South Kirtland Cemetery at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 9, 2019