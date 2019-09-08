Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lily Clough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lily M. Clough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lily M. Clough Obituary
A celebration of the Life of Lily M. (Drury) Clough, 87, of Kirtland, will be at 6 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the outdoor pavilion at The Church of Jesus Christ - Kirtland Restoration Branch, 9320 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland.Mrs. Clough passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her home in Kirtland, surrounded by her family and Friends.Born May 31, 1932 in Stratford, CT, she was a longtime Kirtland resident.She was a vocational graduate of cosmetology, homemaker, seamstress, member of the Church of Jesus Christ - Kirtland Restoration Branch, where she was very involved in church activities, and also involved in a Christian women's group with her best friend Annette.Survivors are her children, Wanda, Glennda, Dale, Heidi, Betsy and Marion; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and sisters, Helen Ludwig and Beverly Nickerson.She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Elder Allan B. Clough, on March 25, 2019. Her parents, Eugene and Helen (Travis) Drury and brother, Al Drury are also deceased.Private family interment for Elder and Mrs. Clough will be held at South Kirtland Cemetery at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.