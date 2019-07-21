|
Linda A. Berrow-Ortolani, 76 of Concord Twp., died Thursday July 18, 2019 at her home. She was born March 24, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio.Mrs. Berrow-Ortolani retired as a Fellowship Coordinator from The Cleveland Clinic after nearly 25 years of service. Linda enjoyed spending time outdoors, reading, exercising and being with family and friends.Survivors include her husband of 24 years: Frank Ortolani, children: Daneen Franczak, David (Lisa) Berrow, Diana (John Oyster) Berrow, Andrea (Anthony Lewis) Ortolani, Dana (John Angelicchi) Ortolani and Frank (Danielle) Ortolani, grandchildren: Samantha, Ashley and Jacob Franczak, Maggie, Jack and Annie Berrow, Mickey Quinn, Alisha (Casey) Kunders and Alex Cooper and great-grandchildren: Leland and Lukas Kunders, and her beloved granddogs: Cami and Chloe.Preceding Linda in death are her parents: Peter and Emma Yovich and step-brother: Denis Pecharko.The family will receive friends from 3-7 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio. 44060.The funeral service will immediately follow the viewing at 7 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the funeral home.In Lieu of flowers and to honor Linda’s generosity, the family suggests contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Lake County YMCA Central Branch, 933 Mentor Ave, Painesville, Ohio 44077 or www.lakecountyymca.org/landing-pages/donate in memory of Linda Berrow-Ortolani.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on July 22, 2019