Linda Anne West Obituary
Catholic Mass for Linda Anne West, age 59, of Perry will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd., Perry. Please meet at church. Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville. Linda was the daughter of Robert E., Sr. and Rosa (Schuldheis) Rideout, born on September 25, 1960 in Painesville and passed away September 30, 2019 at Concord Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Concord Township. Linda was a lifelong Perry resident and a 1978 graduate of Perry High School. She was the office manager at Rideouts IGA in Perry for over 30 years. Linda had a love of cats, but her greatest joy in life was her grandson, Graham. She is survived by her son, Ryan West; daughter, Lauren (Bernard) Michalak; grandson, Graham; brothers, Bob (Cheryl) Rideout, Jr. and Rick (Mary Ann) Rideout; mother, Rosa (Schuldheis) Rideout; aunt, June Fryer; cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and her IGA family. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Rideout; sister-in-law, Sue Rideout; beloved cat, Dusty. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Cat Whiskers Rescue and Nicole's Mission Inc.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
