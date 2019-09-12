|
|
Linda Arnone, 61, of Euclid, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. She was born Feb. 10, 1958, in East Cleveland. She was the loving mother of Lauren (Pat) Dodge, Gena M. (Brian Benchina), and Thomas J. "T.J."; cherished grandmother of her first grandson, Lucas, and Rick Andrews; sister of Jim (Connie), and John Eichenser; aunt of Katrina, Noah and Dayna; and former wife of Thomas J. Arnone. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene R. and Ruth M. (nee Lazorchak) Eichenser. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where a funeral service will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Burial will be private. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 14, 2019