Linda Baron

Linda Carol Pruitt Baron, age 75, of Painesville Twp., Ohio, passed away at her home on July 27, 2020. She was born January 7, 1945, in New York, New York, where she grew up and then resided in New Jersey, Boston, and Atlanta before settling in Northeast Ohio. Mrs. Baron retired from the Cleveland Clinic as a Registered Nurse, working in the maternity ward. She is survived by her husband, Richard, whom she was married to for over 50 years; sons, Christopher (Mel) of Boston, MA, and Matthew of Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her father, who passed away when she was one; and her mother, Edna Trebe Pruitt. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue (opposite Lake Erie College), Painesville. For condolences, directions, and to order flowers visit www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
