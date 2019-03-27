News-Herald Obituaries
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Linda C. Maurer (nee Clark), age 77, of Wickliffe, passed away March 25, 2019. She was born on February 27, 1942 in Saratoga Springs, NY.Linda was the dearest mother of Joe (Tracy) Oddo, Peter (Kathy) Oddo, Christina (John) Revennaugh, and John (Betsy) Oddo; devoted grandmother of 12, and great-grandmother of 6; dear sister of Joan (Dave) Martin and Don (Carol) Clark; dear sister-in-law of Paula Clark.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel; her parents, Fredrick and Mildred Clark; and her siblings, Raymond Clark and Patricia (Bob) Anderson.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Wickliffe Eagles Lodge 4086, 29107 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.Contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to Cleveland Clinic Hospice 6801 Brecksville Rd., Independence, OH 44131.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe, (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
