Linda C. (nee Farrell) Putney, 40, of Willoughby, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at University Hospitals of Cleveland. Born Dec. 3, 1979, in Mayfield Heights, she lived in Marlton, N.J., for eight years, but had been a resident of Willoughby for most of her life. Linda was a 1998 graduate of Willoughby South High School and a 2003 graduate of John Carroll University with a degree in communications. She loved cooking, music and singing. Linda was so full of life, so full of love, and had the biggest heart. She was taken away too soon, but as an organ donor, Linda was truly a hero to three recipients. She worked as a bakery manager for Heinen’s in Chagrin Falls and loved her job. Linda was proud to be a part of the Heinen’s family. Linda was the beloved wife of Brian O. Putney; loving mother of Corinne S. Farrell and Bryna G. Putney; cherished daughter of Ronnie (Judy) Farrell and Debra (Doug) Jenne; half-sister of Rebecca L. Fitzsimmons (Mark Malogrino); daughter-in-law of John and Maria Putney, Joe and Michelle Natale; sister-in-law of John Putney Jr., Robert Putney and Sophia Natale; stepsister of Scott (Mary) Jenne, Lindsey McCarthy (Jay Cox), and Katherine (Jay) Mood; and granddaughter of Marilyn Ross. She also leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Farrell; grandparents, Arley and Patty Farrell, John and Angie Ross; and sister-in-law, Lindsey Natale. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where a funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday. Burial will follow at Willoughby Memorial Gardens. Donations in Linda’s name may be made in care of the family. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
