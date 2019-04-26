|
Linda D. Miller, 67, of Painesville, OH, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.Born November 27, 1951 in Wichita Falls, TX, the daughter of Richard and Virginia (Brooks) Ramsay. She married Chris D. Miller on December 3, 1977. She was a proud graduate of Riverside High School (70).She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed painting, singing, crafting, and Star Wars. She was a member of Painesville Baptist Church and had a strong love of Jesus. She is survived by her husband, Chris; children, Ian (Heather) and Rachael (Leon); two grandchildren, Eliot and Annie.Her celebration service will be held on May 4 at 4:00 p.m. at Painesville Baptist Church, 140 Park Rd., Painesville, OH. Dinner to follow.Linda volunteered for many years at Alternaterm Pregnancy Services. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to alternaterm.org.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019