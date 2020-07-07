Linda E. (nee Schott) Parker, 79, of Eastlake, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Dec. 15, 1940, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for more than 50 years, living in Concord Township before moving to Eastlake. Linda loved sewing, gardening and enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading. She was the loving mother of Barbara R. (Glenn) Griess, Michele R. Parker and Scott F. (Amanda) Parker; cherished grandmother of Jake, Brenden and Dylan; and sister of Carolyn (Kenneth) Hoffart. Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James F. Parker in 2019; son, James F. Parker; parents, Edward T. and Elsie (nee Schmidt) Schott; and infant sister, Betty Jean Schott. Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life service to be held at 4:40 p.m. Interment will be held in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to thecharity of your choice. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.