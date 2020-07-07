1/1
Linda E. Parker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda E. (nee Schott) Parker, 79, of Eastlake, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Dec. 15, 1940, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for more than 50 years, living in Concord Township before moving to Eastlake. Linda loved sewing, gardening and enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading. She was the loving mother of Barbara R. (Glenn) Griess, Michele R. Parker and Scott F. (Amanda) Parker; cherished grandmother of Jake, Brenden and Dylan; and sister of Carolyn (Kenneth) Hoffart. Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James F. Parker in 2019; son, James F. Parker; parents, Edward T. and Elsie (nee Schmidt) Schott; and infant sister, Betty Jean Schott. Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life service to be held at 4:40 p.m. Interment will be held in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to thecharity of your choice. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved