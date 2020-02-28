|
Linda J. Meckley-Zmek (nee Kolbe), age 80, of Taborville, died February 25, 2020, at Kirtland Rehabilitation and Care, Kirtland. Born March 2, 1939 in Cleveland to Albert and Della Kolbe, she was a Lyndhurst resident before moving to Auburn Twp. 30 years ago. Linda was extremely active in all Masonic Organizations. She was a member and Past Worthy Matron of Kheedawee Court #6 and a member of the Satin Gavel, serving as its treasurer. She belonged to the Geauga County Labrador Retriever Club. She was an avid boater, being a member of the Lake County Yacht Club serving as past Treasurer and the Al Koran Mariners Yacht Club. Linda worked for Honeywell Heating & Cooling Division for 34 years, retiring in the early 90’s. Survivors include her children, Kenneth Bittala, of Cleveland, Loretta Cronin, of Eastlake, and Tami Zmek Manley, of Spring, TX; grandchildren, Ashlee, Shannon, Justin, Stephen, Amanda, Amber, Anthony and Joseph; and great-grandchildren, Hailey, Tommy, Hayden, Taelynn, Mylie and Cora. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her previous husbands, John, Ralph and David. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Satin Gavel Service at 8:00 p.m., at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Private family burial will be held at the Mausoleum at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery, Brooklyn Heights. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020