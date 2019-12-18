Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:30 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Tricarichi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda J. "T" Tricarichi

Linda J. "T" Tricarichi Obituary
Linda J. “T” (nee Scheulen) Tricarichi, 77, of Willoughby, passed away Dec. 17, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. She was born Oct. 10, 1942, in Hermosa Beach, Calif. Linda took pride and pleasure in her career teaching social studies in Cleveland and Cleveland Heights, and also working as a guidance counselor. For her 50th birthday, she gave herself a membership in Sweet Adelines. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Joe Tricarichi; parents, Robert E. and Helen (nee Stansberry) Scheulen; and sister, Twila Morris. Linda was the loving mother of Alicia (Bill), Julia (Bill); cherished “Mimi” to Jocelyn and Corinne Martin, Houston and Joey Boxler; devoted companion and dance partner of Robert “Bob” Norton, who fulfilled Linda’s lifelong desire to dance; sister of Vicki (Paul) Thomas and David (Nancy) Scheulen; and aunt of Cheryl Wheeler, Steve Courcier (Erika), Jeff Courcier (Melinda), Betsy Compton (Dustan), Becky Auld (Michael), Tracy Scheulen, Keith Erickson (Amy), Michael Tricarichi (Barbara), Anthony Tricarichi (Michelle), Jimmy Tricarichi (Susie), Carla Tricarichi (David) and Tina Tricarichi. She also leaves Bob Norton’s large and extended family. Family will receive friends for a memorial visitation and celebration of Linda’s life from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life service to be held at 4:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
