Linda Jean (Turnbull) Broadstreet, 65, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Burton Health Care Center in Burton. She was born on November 4, 1954, in Waltham, MA, to Richard K. and Nellie E. (Kibilda) Turnbull. Linda graduated from Mentor High School in 1972 and then was a manager at a fitness club for several years. She was also employed at Goodwill Industries in Ashtabula for many years. Linda loved to work and talked about it often. She loved playing games, going shopping, and weekend get-aways with her two sisters. She sustained serious injuries from a motorcycle accident in 1979 in Houston, TX. She has dealt with many struggles in her life, as a result of her brain injuries, but she always had a smile on her face. She was a strong woman, who endured much more than anyone could ever imagine. Linda is survived by her sisters, Jane (Lou) Brodnik and Nancy (Earnest) McDaniel, Jr. She also leaves her nephews, Peter and Joseph Brodnik; nieces, Lindsay Amiott and Lauren McDaniel; great-nieces, Pema and Kinsley and great-nephew, Colton. She was preceded in death by her parents. Private family services will be held. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Burton Health Care and Ohio Living Hospice for their kindness, care, and compassion.


Published in News-Herald from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
