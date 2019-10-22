News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Keck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda L. (Bliss) Keck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda L. (Bliss) Keck Obituary
Linda L. (Bliss) Keck, age 71, of Ashtabula, OH, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at ACMC. She was born April 6, 1948 in Geneva to Henry and Betty (Gottbehuet) Bliss. She was a 1966 graduate of Madison High School and also attended Lakeland Community College.Linda worked for many years as a secretary in the auto parts industry. She enjoyed music and especially listening to her son play music. She was an avid traveler who enjoyed road trips and sightseeing. She also enjoyed her dogs, Sarah and Sophie and her cat, Princess.Linda leaves behind her sons, Jon S. Baldridge and Timothy G. Keck; sister, Bonnie (Robert) Rohrbaugh; grandson, Aiden Keck; and several nephews and great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents.Private family services will be observed. Final resting place will be Fairview Cemetery. Behm Family Funeral Home 26, River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Behm Family Funeral Home
Download Now