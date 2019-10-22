|
Linda L. (Bliss) Keck, age 71, of Ashtabula, OH, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at ACMC. She was born April 6, 1948 in Geneva to Henry and Betty (Gottbehuet) Bliss. She was a 1966 graduate of Madison High School and also attended Lakeland Community College.Linda worked for many years as a secretary in the auto parts industry. She enjoyed music and especially listening to her son play music. She was an avid traveler who enjoyed road trips and sightseeing. She also enjoyed her dogs, Sarah and Sophie and her cat, Princess.Linda leaves behind her sons, Jon S. Baldridge and Timothy G. Keck; sister, Bonnie (Robert) Rohrbaugh; grandson, Aiden Keck; and several nephews and great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents.Private family services will be observed. Final resting place will be Fairview Cemetery. Behm Family Funeral Home 26, River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 27, 2019