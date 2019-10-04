Home

Bican Brother Funeral Home - Cleveland
5215 Fleet Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44105
(216) 641-9128
Linda L. Powell


1937 - 2019
Linda L. Powell Obituary
Linda L, Powell, a coal miner's daughter, was born in Wendel, WV, on August 2, 1937, to Robert and lona Mae Phillips, and she completed her mission in life on October 2, 2019. Linda was blessed but preceded in death by one wonderful son, Brian Kent Powell; her parents; and two brothers, Jerry and Danny Phillips. Linda is survived by her brother, Randy (Joyce) Phillips, of Perry, Ohio; one grandson, Brian Raney Powell; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Linda's memory to NAMI Greater Cleveland or to the Cleveland Long Term Care Ombudsman. Love and appreciation to everyone who touched Linda's life.
Published in The News-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
