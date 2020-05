Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Lee Deakins (Sivillo) passed away on May 28, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Beloved wife of over 50 years to Thomas Deakins. Devoted mother of Tommy. Daughter of Ruben and Betty Sivillo (nee D'ercole), deceased. Loving sister to Carol Ann (deceased). Dear friend to Helen Christopher and Marlene Dorado. She leaves behind her loving pets BoBo and Rico.Interim at Lake Vew Cemetery at a later date. Hopefully people will remember how much I loved to laugh.



