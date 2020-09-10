1/1
Linda Lee Vecchio
Linda Lee Vecchio passed away at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 19, 2020. Loving mother of Robert and James Sr. (Gena) Vecchio. Dearest grandmother of James Jr., Brandon, and Harley Vecchio, and Kristen Siford. Sensei Vecchio was a martial arts instructor and highest top ranked female black belt in the U.S. She will be missed by her Aikido students and many relatives and friends she has crossed paths with around the world. Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at Most Holy Trinity Church, 8549 Mayfield Rd., Chesterland, 44026 where the family will receive friends Friday 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. until the time of service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
