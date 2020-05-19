Linda Lou (Davis) Giffin
1948 - 2020
Linda Lou Giffin (Davis), age 71, passed away May 17, 2020, in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 15, 1948, in Flemington, WV, to Charles Thomas Davis and Mildred Virginia (Moyer) Davis. Linda enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Linda leaves behind her daughters, Peggy (Joseph Westgate) Bowden and Sherrie (Danny) Cogar; sons, Donald (Amy), Richard (Shannon), Timothy Giffin; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert and Donald Davis; and sisters-in-law, Leotta Davis and Patricia Shupska. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Terry, Charles (Burk) and Roy (Sonny) Davis; and daughter-in-law, Sandra Giffin. Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 12 Noon, Friday, May 22, 2020, at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison. For the visitation, please remain in your car until parking lot staff directs you in. Graveside Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Perry Cemetery. All attendees to both visitation and graveside are asked to wear masks. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at:www.behmfuneral.com.


Published in News-Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
MAY
22
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Perry Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
