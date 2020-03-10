|
|
Linda Louise McCallion, age 74, of Mentor, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Heartland of Mentor. She was born June 14, 1945 in Cleveland to Martha (Mathias) and Durwood Harper. She married William McCallion, Jr. on November 22, 1965. Linda was a homemaker who enjoyed her cats and her flowers. She also spent time crafting. She is survived by son, Rob (Nicole) McCallion; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Martha (John) Zema. She was preceded in death by her husband; sons, William III, James and Steven McCallion; her parents; and sisters, Carol Harper and Julie Raymond. A Memorial Service will be held 12 noon on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Service. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 11, 2020