|
|
Linda M. Bluhm, 76 of Euclid, passed away Friday February 7, 2020 in Wickliffe. Born January 14, 1944 in Cleveland to parents John and Eleanor Hatala.She retired from Job and Family Services after 30 years of service. Linda was a diehard Indians and Browns fan, she loved keeping score of baseball games.Survivors are her loving husband, Robert; children: William (Georgina) and Bonnie (David) Kirby; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Kay); several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her brother, John.Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11 starting 11 am at Jack Monreal Funeral Home, 31925 Vine Street Willowick.Funeral service will be held at 12 noon after visitation. Linda will be buried at Western Reserve Memorial Garden Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in Linda’s memory to a charity of your choice.www.jackmonreal.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020